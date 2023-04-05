Breaking News
Flesh trade racket busted in Navi Mumbai; two held

Updated on: 05 April,2023 11:58 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A man and a woman have also been arrested, senior police inspector Atul Aher from the anti-human trafficking cell said

Representative Image


Police have busted a flesh trade racket in Navi Mumbai township and rescued two women and a minor girl who were allegedly being forced into prostitution, an official said on Wednesday.


A man and a woman have also been arrested, senior police inspector Atul Aher from the anti-human trafficking cell said.



Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a jewellery shop in Vashi area on Monday evening and spotted the two accused who arrived there with the victims, he said.


On seeing the police, the accused tried to run away but they were caught, the official said.

The three victims have been sent to a rescue home, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

