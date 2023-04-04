Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2023 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Two held for murdering woman in Navi Mumbai

Representational image. Pic/iStock


The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a woman and attempt to kill another woman following a dispute, an official said on Tuesday.


The incident took place on Saturday night when the two accused men and the women had an argument in the house of one of the victims at Shelghar in Panvel area, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II Panvel, Pankaj Dahane said.



The accused allegedly attacked the two women with a paver block. One of them, identified as Anita @ Amerdakani Saravanan Nadar (36), died on the spot while the other one, Saloni Oman Herez (38), was severely injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.


A previous dispute among them was the motive behind the attack, the police said.

A police probe team worked on various leads including intelligence inputs and nabbed one of the accused, identified as David Kido, on Sunday, the official said.

Later, acting on a tip-off, the police also nabbed the other accused, Sanjay Kechu, who was about to escape to Jharkhand, he added. 

