Large quantities of Capiz shells seized after a 'dramatic chase' in Panvel

Both the vehicles were loaded with gunny bags containing the shells and officials suspect the racket could be far wider than what it appears to be

Photo/Forest Department

The forest department officials have seized large quantities of Capiz shells after intercepting two light commercial vehicles during a “dramatic chase” from Pen to Panvel.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials led by Assistant Conservator Sanjay Waghmode, Range officers Nathuram Kokre (Uran), Kuldeep Patkar (Pen) and Djhaneshwar Sonavane (Panvel) chased two light commercial vehicles and succeeded in intercepting them.

Both the vehicles were loaded with gunny bags containing the shells and officials suspect the racket could be far wider than what it appears to be. They are now looking for godowns where the material is stored.

Ashish Thakare, deputy conservator of forests (territorial) Alibaug, told mid-day that on Monday morning our team raided godowns in Taloja and seized capiz shells. Further enquiry and investigation is in progress to see if more godowns are involved, he said. “Investigation is going on under ACF Waghmode and our RFO Panvel and the staff from Uran, Pen are supporting in the same.”

The shells are protected under the Schedule lV of the Wildlife Protection Act, Thakre said, adding that a case has been registered against at least two persons.

He said they just seized the shells and are now thoroughly investigating their origin and application. There were several bags and the counting is still on, he said.

Seafood lovers relish the creatures and the shells command high market value due to their application in fashion and decoration industry.

According to NatConnect Foundation, the shells find application in decorative items such as chandeliers, tabletops, collapsible screens, furniture, lampshades, cutlery and jewellery.

There are reports that the shell powder is used in oil mining for cementing the drill pipes in the Gulf countries and the government must investigate this, NatConnect director B N Kumar said.

He recalled that this Is not the first time that the Capiz shells were seized in the region. In June 2017, as much as 80 tonnes of shells were seized by the forest officials in Ulwe.

Capiz shells eat the whitish translucent shells of sea creatures also known as bivalve mollusks. Clams, mussels, oysters, and scallops are some of these creatures used by the shells to protect themselves from predators.