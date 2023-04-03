Mumbai local trains: Western Railway to increase services over suburban section from April 5, check time table

The Western Railway said, 'the total number of suburban services will be increased from 1,383 to 1,394'

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

The Western Railway on Monday said that it will increase Mumbai local train services over suburban section from April 5, 2023.

The Western Railway said, "the total number of suburban services will be increased from 1,383 to 1,394.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers traveling in Mumbai suburban section, the Western Railway has decided to add eleven additional 12-car non-AC local train services on a trial basis. These additional services will run with effect from April 5, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with these additional services, the total number of services will be increased from 1,383 to 1,394. The fast services that are being introduced will skip halts at Borivali and Bandra on an experimental basis. Accordingly, there will be minor changes in the timings of some of the existing services.

Time Table for up direction

Meanwhile, the Western Railway had recently decided to converted six more 12-car services to 15-car services.

In a press release, the Western Railway, on March 24 said that it has converted six more 12-car services to 15-car services. With this there will be 25 per cent increase in carrying capacity of each train.

It had said that in an initiative to provide better train services and accommodate more passengers in trains over Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway has decided to convert 6 local train services from 12-car to 15-car services, 3 services each in both directions.

The Western Railway had said that out of these 6 services, 2 services are on the Fast lines.

It said, These services will be effective from 27th March, 2023.

Time Table for down direction

According to the press release that was issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, "the augmentation of the six 12-car services to 15-car services will be a great boon for the passengers. The carrying capacity of each train will increase by 25 per cent. The total number of 15-car services will increase from 144 to 150 over Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban section. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e. 1383 services including 79 AC local services. The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to the commuters for their convenience and comfort."