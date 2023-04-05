Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Four injured in group clash in Ahmednagar district 10 arrested

Maharashtra: Four injured in group clash in Ahmednagar district, 10 arrested

Updated on: 05 April,2023 03:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused also pelted stones. "A couple of vehicles were damaged in Tuesday's clashes," police said

Maharashtra: Four injured in group clash in Ahmednagar district, 10 arrested

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least four people were injured in a group clash in Gajrajnagar area of Ahmednagar district on Tuesday and 10 people have been arrested so far, police said.


The accused also pelted stones. "A couple of vehicles were damaged in Tuesday's clashes," police said.



"Four people suffered injuries in the incident. Ten people have been arrested, " Rakesh Ola, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ahmednagar said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman who consumed poison outside secretariat dies

"Clashes broke out in the Gajrajnagar area but the police handled it and the situation is under control and peaceful," SP Ola added.

Police said a first information report will be registered after the complaint is filed by the injured people.

"Rumours are being spread. I appeal to people not to believe in rumours," he added.

Further probe is underway, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news ahmednagar maharashtra Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK