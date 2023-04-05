Maharashtra: Four injured in group clash in Ahmednagar district, 10 arrested

The accused also pelted stones. "A couple of vehicles were damaged in Tuesday's clashes," police said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

At least four people were injured in a group clash in Gajrajnagar area of Ahmednagar district on Tuesday and 10 people have been arrested so far, police said.

The accused also pelted stones. "A couple of vehicles were damaged in Tuesday's clashes," police said.

"Four people suffered injuries in the incident. Ten people have been arrested, " Rakesh Ola, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ahmednagar said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman who consumed poison outside secretariat dies

"Clashes broke out in the Gajrajnagar area but the police handled it and the situation is under control and peaceful," SP Ola added.

Police said a first information report will be registered after the complaint is filed by the injured people.

"Rumours are being spread. I appeal to people not to believe in rumours," he added.

Further probe is underway, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.