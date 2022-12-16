Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers

Updated on: 16 December,2022 06:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The decision came ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and could help the Shiv Sena party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP to woo the North Indian voters in the city.

Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers

Eknath Shinde. File Pic


The Maharashtra government has done away with the condition that hawkers hailing from other states must produce a domicile certificate for obtaining a licence and also to enlist as voters.


The decision came ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and could help the Shiv Sena party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP to woo the North Indian voters in the city.



The urban development department, headed by CM Shinde, on Monday issued an order scrapping the requirement of domicile certificate for a hawker’s licence across civic bodies in Maharashtra.


As the state government had made domicile certificates mandatory, only 15,361 hawkers were selected for eligibility certificates in 2019. To get a domicile certificate, a person must be a resident of Maharashtra for at least 15 years.

