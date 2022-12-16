BMC warns 100 headmasters in Mumbai of disciplinary action

They received notices for not updating the Aadhaar card data of students, headmasters’ association says teachers cannot be blamed for this; card is needed so students can avail of benefits

It was found that many students in BMC schools do not have aadhaar cards. File pic/Ashish Raje

The BMC education officer has sent notices to 100 school headmasters in Mumbai, warning of disciplinary action against them for not updating the Aadhaar card data of students. The state had asked schools to update aadhaar details of students on its portal so they can avail of various schemes like the midday meal as well as to appoint teachers as per the number of students. But it was found that many students in BMC schools do not have aadhaar cards, while others have cards with errors. The headmasters' association says that teachers cannot be blamed for students who don’t have aadhaar cards or have cards with errors.

Why it is mandatory

The registration of students with their Aadhaar numbers is mandatory on student portals for all government, aided, and unaided schools. The card has been made mandatory from January 2023 to avail of benefits like the mid-day meal scheme. Even text books, uniforms and other facilities are based on the Aadhaar details. The registration process is carried out by schools and teachers every year. As per the latest data, there are 3,18,002 students enrolled for the year 2021-22 in BMC schools out of which about 35,000 students' Aadhaar cards haven’t been updated till date.

Also read: Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers

BMC Education Officer Rajesh Kankal sent notices to headmasters this week. The notice said that the order asked for Aadhaar details at schools to be updated till December 5, but even after continuous follow-ups, they haven't taken the task seriously and this affected the Mumbai education department ranking at state level. If the work is not completed immediately disciplinary action will be taken for negligence.

Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson, Maharashtra State Principals’ Federation, said, “Teachers and headmasters have been helping out students and their parents in every way to get Aadhaar cards. If the state is pushing hard for it, then they must make Aadhaar mandatory for taking admission to schools.”

Another headmaster of a BMC school said, “We have been trying to get students Aadhaar cards as they are useful for them. But there are multiple issues like biometric fingerprint scanners that don’t work, several errors in the names of students and parents, dates of birth, addresses and other personal information. How can the government hold us responsible for students not having Aadhaar cards or errors in data on them?”

‘Many excuses put forth’

Surekha Patil, ex-corporator and a member of the BMC education committee said, “We raised the Aadhaar card issue many times and requested the administration to at least hold Aadhaar card camps in schools for students. But every time they would come up with some excuse and told us that the school rooms cannot be allotted for Aadhaar camps. In Kandivli there is just one centre at the post office where only 30 cards are updated every day. How can teachers or headmasters be responsible for a student’s Aadhaar card?”

Kankal said, “We have sent notices to 100 school principals who had the lowest updated data. We started the drive on December 4, when the data of 1.44 lakh out of 7 lakh students from all aided, non-aided and BMC schools wasn’t updated. Now this number is down to 70,000.” He added, “Around 35,000 BMC school students' data hasn’t been updated yet but we haven’t received any information from schools on whether the students have or don’t have aadhaar cards. We have focused on data updating, errors and mismatch of data, which will be tackled afterwards.”

35,000

No. of BMC school students whose data hasn’t been updated yet

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 5 Submit Request