The unparalleled star union of film icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt after over a decade, coupled with the meteoric rise of AP Dhillon, creates an unprecedented fusion of eras and talents

In Pic: AP Dhillon, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt

Listen to this article Salman Khan switches ‘bhaijaan mode' on for AP Dhillon's Punjabi track 'Old Money', Sanjay Dutt adds gangsta vibe x 00:00

Today, global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon celebrates a homecoming of sorts as he unveils his highly anticipated new single, ‘Old Money,’ accompanied by a visually stunning music video that rivals the most epic action blockbusters.

A high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms and cinematic grandeur, ‘Old Money’ showcases AP Dhillon’s unparalleled artistry and versatility not just as a musician but also as an actor. The single ignites an infectious inferno over a pulsating foundation while serving as a seismic shift in the landscape of Punjabi music. The track’s infectious energy is elevated by a lively beat, complemented by brassy horns and sweeping strings. The singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer’s powerful vocals and captivating lyrics deliver a global anthem that is destined to reverberate across cultural borders.

‘Old Money’ also features Dhillon’s longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon, alongside AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas, and Madeleine Kay on production credits.

Dhillon's artistic vision extends beyond the music, as he steps behind the camera for the very first time to co-direct the visually arresting music video alongside Shauna Gautam, covering everything from heirlooms to weaponry to car chases. With Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt embodying elder brotherly figures to AP Dhillon in the music video, the song delves into the core values of staying true to one's roots and inner circle. The music video concludes with a striking end slate, “Say no to violence,” emphasizing the need to choose peace over conflict.

AP Dhillon states, ‘Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

With its star-studded cast and powerful themes, ‘Old Money’ is a watershed moment in Indian music history and is poised to be a cultural touchstone that will be relished for years to come.