A 51-year-old man is suspected to have died by suicide at a hotel in Nagpur after losing Rs 60 lakh to a cyber fraud, the police in Maharashtra said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

The victim, Akshay Bahekar, worked as a pharmacist at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra.

He was found unconscious at Hotel Rajdhani in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur two days ago.

Bahekar had checked in to the Nagpur hotel on Tuesday evening, but did not step out of the room thereafter, as per the hotel staff.

Failing to get any response from inside, the hotel manager opened the room using a master key on Thursday, said an officer of Ganeshpeth police station in Maharashtra.

Bahekar was then taken to Mayo Hospital but declared dead before arrival, the Maharashtra Police officer said.

A suicide note found in the room revealed that he had lost Rs 60 lakh to online fraudsters. It is suspected that died by suicide, and further probe was on, the officer said.

The police are also trying to collect information about the fraud to which he appeared to have fallen victim, the officer added.

