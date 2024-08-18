Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 1.76 lakh to cyber fraud

The victim revealed credit card information to the caller who identified herself as an official from the bank where the victim had applied for credit card

A woman from south Mumbai who had applied for a credit card from a small finance bank lost Rs 1.76 lakh to cyber fraud. The caller had identified herself as a representative of the small finance bank, obtained information about the victim’s other credit card and then used it to rob the woman of Rs 1.76 lakh. A case has been registered with the D B Marg Police.

According to the FIR filed by the 46-year-old woman on August 16, she received a call from an unknown number. The woman on the call identified herself as Priti and claimed to be from AU Bank. The victim told the police that she believed the call was legitimate since she had recently applied for a credit card from the same bank and was expecting the card to be delivered within 7-8 days. The unidentified caller informed the victim that her credit card application had been rejected by the bank. The victim further trusted the caller because the woman shared details about her credit card and CIBIL score and explained that the rejection was due to the address provided by the victim.

According to the victim, the woman on the call then asked if she had any other credit card. The victim informed her about multiple credit cards she owned and even shared the details of one of them, including confidential information such as the CVV number and the card's expiry date. In her statement to the police, the victim revealed that while the call was ongoing, she received a transaction alert for Rs 95,952. Just two minutes later, another transaction for Rs 80,802 was made. The victim immediately hung up the call, informed her bank about the fraudulent transactions, and had her card blocked. She also informed the cyber helpline number 1930. "A woman, who identified herself as Priti Sharma, called me from an unknown number, impersonated a bank official, and duped me of Rs 1,76,754," the victim stated in her report to the police.

“It is surprising that the woman received a call from a fraudster shortly after applying for a credit card, and that the fraudster impersonated an official from the very bank where the victim had applied. It’s possible that an insider may have provided the details to the cybercriminals, or they may have been obtained from various online platforms and apps that have access to customers' credit card information,” an officer said.