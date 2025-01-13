Breaking News
Maharashtra: Six dead, 5 injured in tempo-truck collision on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

Maharashtra: Six dead, 5 injured in tempo-truck collision on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

Updated on: 13 January,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nashik Police said two of the five injured people are in critical condition and have been receiving treatment in the district hospital

Maharashtra: Six dead, 5 injured in tempo-truck collision on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

Maharashtra: Six dead, 5 injured in tempo-truck collision on Nashik-Mumbai Highway
The police said that at least six people died while five others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway flyover on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.


Nashik Police said two of the five injured people are in critical condition and have been receiving treatment in the district hospital.


"6 people have lost their lives in an accident between a temp and a mini truck on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway flyover. 5 other people are injured out of which 2 are in critical condition. The injured are being treated at the district hospital," said the Nashik Police, reported ANI.


Eight dead, several injured as tempo rams into truck carrying iron rods in Nashik

Eight persons were killed and several others injured after a tempo and truck collided on Sunday at Dwarka Circle in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place near an Ayyappa temple at 7:30 pm, he added.

"There were 16 passengers in the tempo, which was on its way to the CIDCO area. They were returning from a religious event in Niphad. The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended the truck carrying iron rods. Some of the deaths took place on the spot. Some of the injured are critical," the official said, reported PTI.

He added that police and fire brigade personnel, along with residents and passersby, started rescue operations immediately in the congested stretch.

The official said the injured are recuperating at the district hospital and in some private facilities.

There is a likelihood of the death toll rising since some of the passengers have sustained grievous injuries, police and health officials informed.

MSRTC bus hits metro pillar in Thane; 8 sustain minor injuries

Eight passengers sustained minor injuries after an MSRTC bus hit a metro rail pillar in Thane, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 6 am on Friday on Pankhanda road near Ovla village and the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment, the Kasarvadavali police station official said.

"Driver Krishna Adsul (34) was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. The FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act was registered on the complaint of the MSRTC. He has not been arrested as yet," the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

