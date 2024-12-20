Five persons, including two men and three women, were killed, and 27 persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Mangaon Rural Hospital

The police said that five persons were killed and 27 injured after a speeding private bus carrying a wedding party overturned at a ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday morning, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred in Tamhini Ghat in the jurisdiction of Mangaon around 9.15 am, an official said while sharing an update on the Maharashtra accident.

He said the bus was heading to Birwadi in Mahad from Lohegaon in Pune district with a wedding party.

The official said the bus driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The official said the four of the deceased have been identified as Sangita Jadhav, Gaurav Darade, Shilpa Pawar and Vandana Jadhav, and one of the men is yet to be identified, reported PTI.

7 dead, over 35 injured in fire after gas tanker collides with other vehicles on Jaipur highway

A deadly collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, killing seven people, injuring more than 35 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames as thick black smoke filled the sky.

Eyewitnesses reported spotting the flames from nearly a kilometre away as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone. A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames.

Rajasthan health department officials told PTI that seven people died in the crash while more than 35 were injured.

Police said there are chances that some people could not get out of their vehicles and got burnt inside. The situation will become clear once all the vehicles are thoroughly checked, they said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar rushed to the SMS Hospital, where the injured were admitted. Sharma spoke to administration officials and doctors and issued directions to ensure proper treatment was facilitated. He also visited the accident site and spoke to police officials.

(With inputs from PTI)