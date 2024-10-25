The victims were going from Pune to Mumbai when their car met with the accident around 4.15 am on the Vashi Creek bridge, an official said; police are yet to ascertain how the Navi Mumbai accident took place

The police said that three persons, including a woman, were killed in an accident involving the car they were travelling in and a dumper in Navi Mumbai early on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The victims were going from Pune to Mumbai when their car met with the accident around 4.15 am on the Vashi Creek bridge, an official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai accident, reported PTI.

Police are yet to ascertain how the Navi Mumbai accident took place.

Two men and a woman died at the scene. Their bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that police are registering an FIR, reported PTI.

16-year-old killed as tempo hits two-wheeler in Thane district

A 16-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured when a speeding tempo hit their two-wheeler in the Dombivli MIDC area in the district on Wednesday evening, police said, reported PTI.

Budhshal Khandare died on the spot and his friend Vabhav Shendge (16) was admitted to the hospital, reported PTI.

The duo were returning from a tuition when the accident took place.

Local people bashed up the tempo driver before handing him over to police.

A case of rash driving was registered against the tempo driver.

Police are also probing how the deceased teenager got access to a two-wheeler, an official said.

Pedestrian killed after construction trolley falls on him in Bhiwandi

A 60-year-old man was killed when a construction trolley fell on him from a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Subhash Nagar locality of Bhiwandi town on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The trolley was being installed at the construction site when it gave way and fell on the victim, Akbar Sheikh, who was walking on the road, he said.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

(With inputs from PTI)