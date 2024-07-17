According to the report, Nagina Devi, a cleaner at the office, was sitting near the staircase on the third floor with her colleague when she lost her balance and fell

Nagina Devi Manjiram. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Thane: Woman dies after falling from third floor in Dombivli x 00:00

A shocking incident has been reported in Dombivli, where a woman, Nagina Devi Manjiram, fell from the third floor of a building while engaging in playful behaviour with her friends and subsequently died. The incident occurred at the Globe State building in the Vikas Naka area on Dombivli East, Kalyan Sheel Road. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, raising concerns about the behaviour that led to her death.

According to the report, Nagina Devi, a cleaner at the office, was sitting near the staircase on the third floor with her colleague when she lost her balance and fell. A young man named Bunty, who was also engaging in playful behaviour with her, lost his balance as well but was saved by the people around him.

The Manpada police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating further. "Nagina Devi lived with her family in the Pisavli area of Dombivli East and had two children, a son and a daughter. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the police are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fall," said a police officer.

"It's important to note that while joking and playful behaviour can be enjoyable, it's essential to be mindful of one's surroundings and take necessary precautions to avoid accidents. This incident serves as a reminder to be cautious and aware of our surroundings at all times," the officer added.