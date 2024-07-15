Maharashtra: Missing couple’s bodies found in Matheran valley

Search operation was launched after hotel at Matheran where the couple checked-in had reported them missing

Rescuer climbs down steep cliff at Matheran to locate the bodies of the missing couple

The Matheran police, along with local rescue teams, successfully located the bodies of a couple who had gone missing during a trip to Matheran. The hotelier reported the couple’s disappearance to the authorities, prompting an immediate search operation. After a thorough search, the couple’s bodies were found on Monday evening.

According to Sunil Koli who is part of the search and rescue team, till late Monday evening they were still in the process to retrieve the bodies from the valley.

The couple has been identified as Parth Kashinath Bhogate, 46, and his wife, Laxmi, both residents of Bazarpeth in Rajapur Taluka, Ratnagiri. “On July 11, the couple came to Matheran in a private tour car. They checked into a hotel at Matheran and the same evening left to roam around in Matheran,” said a police officer.

Rescue team led by Matheran police searched major tourist points

“When they didn’t return even a day later, the hotel staff approached the police. The police team started a search and checked CCTV footage, which showed the couple going towards one of the many tourist points. On July 14, a missing person report was filed by a family member and a search operation was started,” said a police officer.

Anil Sonane, police inspector, Matheran police, said the matter was under investigation. Primary investigation revealed that the couple was under debt after suffering losses in trading. “It is unclear whether the couple died by suicide or slipped down the steep hill. We are verifying the facts and taking the statements of family members,” said the police officer.