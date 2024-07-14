Wildlife enthusiasts have frequently witnessed this captivating phenomenon in Matheran

Dead twigs and branches glow at night. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

Maharashtra: Matheran's twigs light up in a bioluminescence show

You’ve probably heard of glowing stars, but did you know some forests can glow in the dark too? Recently, nature lovers from Mumbai witnessed this amazing sight in the Matheran forest, where dead twigs and branches glowed at night.

This natural phenomenon, called bioluminescence, occurs when certain organisms produce light through chemical reactions. It is commonly observed in forests of Maharashtra, especially in the Western Ghats. Wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers, including those who visit Matheran during the monsoon season, were able to witness this captivating phenomenon.

Glowing twigs. Pic/Kunal Chaudhari

Manasi Warde, a wildlife enthusiast, said, “A few years ago, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic, I visited Matheran for a monsoon herping trail. I became fascinated by bioluminescent fungi—organisms that emit a green glow in the dark. We often turned off our torches in search of these fungi and finally spotted a beautifully illuminated wooden log. It was a magical moment. Recently, I revisited the same trail, repeated the process, and captured another stunning display of bioluminescence. It’s truly a beautiful sight and an experience that never fails to amaze me.”

Matheran, a picturesque hill station near Mumbai, is known for its charming toy train and scenic beauty. It also attracts wildlife enthusiasts with its rich variety of endemic birds and numerous snake species. However, increased tourism has led to overcrowding and littering, which threatens its unique biodiversity. Despite being a pollution-free destination due to the absence of vehicles, human activity has impacted the area.

In Maharashtra, bioluminescence is observed in the Western Ghats, including Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, Tamhini Ghat, and Amboli Ghat. Wildlife researchers and enthusiasts stress the need to raise awareness and promote responsible tourism to protect these vital ecosystems.

Raj Jadhav, a wildlife enthusiast and MSc student in Wildlife from Bhavans College Andheri, also spotted bioluminescence during his visit to Matheran with his friends Kunal Chaudhari and Sanchit More. Jadhav explained, “Terrestrial bioluminescence typically occurs at night, making the light emission more visible. Bioluminescent fungi, often found in tropical and temperate dense forests, glow on decaying wood and other organic materials. They are mainly from the Basidiomycota group. Fungal bioluminescence helps in their survival by attracting insects for spore dispersal, repelling animals that might eat them, and communicating with other organisms as a warning signal.”

What is Bioluminescence?

Bioluminescence is the emission of light by living organisms through a process where luciferin molecules react with oxygen, aided by the enzyme luciferase. This reaction produces oxyluciferin, which emits visible light.