Navi Mumbai: Minor boy assaulted over few hundred rupees

Ahmed Jamir Deshmukh, 14, the victim

A dispute over a few hundred rupees resulted in a 14-year-old boy being assaulted by five persons including three brothers and their father. The Kharghar police have registered a case against the five persons. The feud originated from snooker games that the victim played at a club along with his friends who are now accused of assaulting him.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Ahmed Jamir Deshmukh, 14, a resident of sector 35 in Kharghar. Ahmed, a Std IX student, resides with his parents and two brothers. Ahmed’s father is into the import business. Ahmed in his statement to police said he frequently used to visit Taloja village since last two years as many of his relatives resided there. “I came in contact with Muddasir Mansoor Patel. For the last two months I along with Muddasir visited Snooker Point, a club in the area to play pool and snooker. It was Muddasir who would pay for me to play at the club. But when I started losing the games, Muddasir demanded repayment,” Ahmed in his statement to the police.

He also told the police that on July 14 at 7.30 pm he and his friend Abdullla Huzefa Patel, 13, were at a juice centre. "Muddasir called on Abdulla’s mobile phone and told him he would be coming there. Within five minutes Muddasir arrived along with Ahmed Diwan.

Muddasir took me aside and started assaulting him. Muddasir took out a knife and attacked me on the head and hand. I then started running towards my home, when others, including Muzzamil, 23; Ahed, 18; Ahmed Diwan, 16; and Mansoor alias Germany Bhai, 45; joined Muddasir to assault me,” said Ahmed in his statement to the police. Germany Bhai is father of Muddasir and allegedly has been booked in criminal cases.

The Kharghar police have registered a case against five people including Muddasir Mansoor Patel, Muzzamil Mansoor Patel, Ahed Mansoor Patel, Ahmed Diwan and Mansoor Patel alias Germany Bhai. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023.

Vaishali Galande, police inspector, Kharghar police station said, “Both the victim and accused were close friends and used to play snooker at a club in Kharghar. They had some dispute over payment for the game.”

“The accused, who was demanding money, assaulted him. We have registered a case against five people. As the sections are bailable we will issue notice to the accused as per the procedure and take further action appropriately,” she said.

