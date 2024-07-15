Salman Khan threat case: Rajasthan-based Youtuber held for threatening actor gets bail

The Youtuber had also allegedly boasted about links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to a Youtuber held last month for allegedly threatening to kill actor Salman Khan, reported the PTI.

The Youtuber had also allegedly boasted about links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Banwarilal Gujjar, hailing from Rajasthan, was charged with criminal intimidation and provisions of the Information Technology Act (IT Act).

The police had said Gujjar, in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, has spoken about killing Khan and also on his links to Lawrence Bishnoi, Gold Brar and other gangsters.

The police had said that Gujjar had uploaded the video just to increase the viewership of his online channel.

His bail plea was accepted on Monday by additional chief judicial magistrate (Esplanade court) VR Patil.

In his bail application filed through advocate Faiz Merchant, Gujjar claimed he had been "falsely implicated in the case without any proper or cogent material".

In his plea, Gujjar said he makes videos and uploads them on his channel for entertainment and to gain fame.

The plea claimed the transcript of the video is in the FIR and nowhere in it has the applicant stated that he was going to kill Salman Khan.

Therefore, the sections that have been applied in the case are not made out against Gujjar, the plea contended.

Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police files chargesheet before MCOCA court

Meanwhile, last week, Mumbai Police's crime branch had filed a detailed chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case before the special MCOCA court in the city, an official said.

According to the police sources, the chargesheet has been submitted against the arrested and the wanted accused in the case including Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday morning.

Anmol, who is wanted in India and is believed to be living abroad, referred to the firing as a "trailer" in a Facebook post. He also warned the actor in the social media post.

The social media post which was written in Hindi reads, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, bullets will not be fired outside the house only. I do not have a habit of talking too much," the post read.

In April, two motorcyclists had opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home. They had shot four bullets outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra west, where the actor lives, before fleeing.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police had stepped up security outside Salman Khan's home.

(with PTI inputs)