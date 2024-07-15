Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old man dies in police custody in Guna

The post-mortem of the accused was also completed and now whatever facts are revealed in the judicial inquiry, further action will be taken accordingly,, an official said

A 25-year-old man who had been held allegedly in connection with a theft case reportedly died in police custody in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Monday, reported the ANI.

The incident occurred at Myana police station in the district on Sunday, he said.

The deceased was identified as Devendra Pardi (25), a resident of Bilakhedi village in the district in Madhya Pradesh, as per the ANI.

Devendra Pardi had a record of crimes against him like robbery, theft, and an attempt to murder, the officer added.

Inspector General of Police (IG, Gwalior Zone) Arvind Saxena told ANI, "A 25-year-old youth, Devendra Pardi who already had a record of crimes like robbery, theft, and an attempt to murder, was brought for questioning on Sunday as one of his partners had confessed about a theft case. During the interrogation, Pardi told the police that his health was deteriorating, following which he was brought to the district hospital in Guna but he died there."

"The accused died in police custody. Therefore, under the provision of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita), a judicial inquiry is going on and Panchnama has been done. The post-mortem of the accused was also completed and now whatever facts are revealed in the judicial inquiry, further action will be taken accordingly," he said, according to the ANI.

When asked about family members creating a ruckus, the officer said, "Usually in such cases, some members of society gather and are told that whatever they want to present, they should present it before the judicial investigation. They should keep calm for the time being."

"Whatever facts come to the fore in a judicial investigation, further action will be initiated," he added.

Speaking about the cause of death, IG Saxena said, "The post mortem of the accused was conducted and the cause of death will be known after the report."

According to information, it was the wedding day of the accused Padri on Sunday when he was taken into custody. The police caught him from his house in Guna's Bilakhedi village, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with ANI inputs)