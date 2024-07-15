Uttar Pradesh: Woman kidnapped in car in Bareilly, body found in water-filled ditch

The police said that the girl was murdered in the Hafizganj area of the district and on Monday morning, her body was found floating in a water-filled ditch on the roadside

A woman was kidnapped here in a car on Sunday night and here body was found floating in a water-filled ditch on the roadside on Monday morning, police said, reported the PTI.

ASP (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra on Monday said the police received information that on Sunday night Lakshmi Devi (22), a resident of Sardar Nagar under the Nawabganj police station, was going home with her cousin sister on a scooty, when on the way, the car riders forcibly made her sit in the car and took her away, according to the PTI.

Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that the girl was murdered in the Hafizganj area of the district and on Monday morning, her body was found floating in a water-filled ditch on the roadside. Her throat and fingers were also found cut.

According to the family of the deceased, they lodged a complaint at the Hafizganj police station against Monu Gupta of the Nawabganj area and others on Sunday night itself, as per the PTI.

The police officer said a case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's family and an investigation is being carried out.

Man arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old child in Delhi

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 53-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping a child to sell him or make him beg, officials said on Monday, as per the PTI.

The police said the accused was nabbed while he was trying to flee from the Old Delhi railway station to Meerut, and added the four-year-old child was rescued.

"On Friday at 3 pm, a PCR call was received at Kotwali police station regarding the kidnapping of a four-year-old child. Complainant Ruksana told police she was sleeping on the footpath near the parade ground, close to the Red Fort. When she woke up in the morning, her son was missing," DCP (north) M K Meena said.

"The team immediately checked about 370 CCTV cameras around the crime scene and found that a man was seen roaming around the parade ground parking lot where the woman was sleeping. Due to the darkness, nothing was clear. The team continuously followed the suspect using CCTV cameras," said the DCP.

According to the police, the person was seen going towards the Jama Masjid with the kidnapped child, wearing a cap and a mask to hide his face. The team continued to track the person through CCTV footage.

"The man then went to the New Delhi railway station and disappeared. A clear footage of the person at the New Delhi railway station was obtained. On Saturday, an information revealed the person was currently near the Old Delhi railway station with the kidnapped child and was planning to catch a train. He was apprehended and the child was recovered," said the DCP, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)