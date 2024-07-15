The Konkan Railway has cancelled, short-terminated, diverted and rescheduled several trains since Sunday evening

Konkan Railway services halted due to landslide. Pic/Rajendra Aklekar

Listen to this article Mumbai: Konkan Railway arranges buses for passengers stranded for more than 15 hours x 00:00

The Konkan Railway on Monday arranged Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses for passengers stranded for more than 15 hours in trains halted due to a landslide on the route, said Santosh Kumar Jha, Chief Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

Konkan Railway has been down since 4:48 pm on Sunday due to soil slippage at km 79/4-6 between Diwankhavati and Vinhere sections of the Ratnagiri region.

State transport buses from Sindhudurg, Chiplun, Khed and Ratnagiri are arranged for the stranded passengers in trains and will be taken to Mumbai, Jha said.

Efforts are on to clear the tracks nearly 22 hours after the landslide between Vinhere and Divan Khawati stations in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra on Sunday evening.

According to Jha, the tracks will be cleared in the next 3 to 4 hours and the Konkan Railway will resume services.

Jha noted, "To ensure the safety of the passengers, we've cancelled certain trains while some trains are diverted via alternate routes."

"Some trains were short-terminated," he added.

The Konkan Railway has cancelled, short-terminated, diverted and rescheduled several trains since Sunday evening.

Trains cancelled:

1. Train no. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Thruvananthapuram Central “Netravati” Express journey commences on July 15, 2024, and is fully cancelled.

2. Train no. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Mangaluru Central Express journey commences on July 15, 2024, and is fully cancelled.

Trains diverted:

1. Train no. 00847 Hatia - Madgaon “Bharat Gaurav” FTR Special journey commences on 13/07/2024 is diverted via Panvel - Karjat - Lonavala - Pune - Miraj - Londa.

2. Train no. 12617 Ernakulam-H. Nizamuddin Express journey commences on July 14, 2024.

be backed from Kankavali and diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Miraj, Pune, and Manmad.

further proper route.

3. Train no. 20909 Kochuveli-Porbandar Express journey commences on July 14, 2024, and will be backed from Thivim and diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Miraj, Pune, Karjat, Panvel, and further proper routes.

4. Train no. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central—Lokmanya Tilak (T) “Netravati” Express journey commences on July 14, 2024, and will be diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Miraj, Pune, Karjat, Panvel, and further proper routes.

5. Train no. 12977, Ernakulam Jn.-Ajmer Jn. Express journey commences on July 14, 2024, and will be diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Miraj, Pune, Karjat, Panvel and further proper routes.

Trains short-terminated:

1. Train no. 10106 Sawantwadi Road-Diva Express journey commences on July 14, 2024, is short-terminated at Khed and partially cancelled between Khed and Diva.

2. Train no. 10104 Madgaon Jn.-Mumbai CSMT “Mandovi” Express journey commences on July 14, 2024, is short-terminated at Chiplun and partially cancelled between Chiplun and Mumbai CSMT.