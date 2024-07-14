Breaking News
Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route

Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route

Updated on: 14 July,2024 09:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route while teams were deployed to clear the tracks

Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route

Representational Image. File Pic

Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route
Amid heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri, a landslide occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations on Sunday at 5pm. In view of the landslide, train services were halted on the Konkan Railway Route while restoration work was underway.


"No train was passing through the section at the time," said a Konkan Railway official reported PTI.


According to the PTI report, Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route while teams were deployed to clear the tracks, the official said.


"A JCB has already reached the spot, and a poclain machine is on the way. The services may resume in two to three hours," the official said.

In a post on X, the Konkan Railway had said that the restoration work is expected to completed with three hours.

Earlier this week, services on the Konkan Railway route were affected due to waterlogging in the Pernem tunnel in the Madure-Pernem section in Goa amid rains

