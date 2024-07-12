Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate night block between Mumbai Central and Mahim, check details

Updated on: 12 July,2024 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Western Railway said that a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of 13th/14th  July

Representational Pic/File

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out a night block between Mumbai Cental and Mahim railway stations on the intervening night of 13th/14th  July, 2024.


In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of 13th/14th  July, 2024.


According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate stations.


Therefore, there will be a no block in the day over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 14th July, 2024.

Western Railway collects over Rs 52 crore as fines during checking drives between April to June

Meanwhile, in an another statement, Western Railway on Wednesday said that it collected Rs 52 crore as fines during intensive checking drives between April to June this year.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over  Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

It said, the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to June 2024, thereby recovering an amount of Rs. 52.14 crore, which also includes Rs.14.63 cr from Mumbai Suburban section. 

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of June 2024, an amount of Rs.14.10 crore was recovered through detection of 2.25 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of June, WR realized fines amounting to Rs.4.35 crore through detection of almost 1 lakh cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

"To prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 13000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized in April & June 2024 and around Rs. 43.64 lakh collected in fines," the Western Railway said.

It said that the Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.

 

