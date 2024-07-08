Breaking News
Mumbai: Local train reversed to rescue commuter in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 08 July,2024 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The woman sustained severe injuries to her legs as the train passed over her

Mumbai: Local train reversed to rescue commuter in Navi Mumbai

Representative Image. File Photo

A local train was reversed in Navi Mumbai to rescue a 50-year-old woman who fell on the track during peak hours on Monday, an official told PTI.


According to the official, the incident occurred at Belapur station around 10 am, when a commuter fell while waiting for a Thane-bound train, reported PTI.


Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, told PTI, "A Panvel-Thane train on platform number three of Belapur station was reversed to save the life of the woman commuter, and she was later rushed to a nearby MGM hospital."


A video that surfaced on social media shows the train slowly reversing from a crowded platform with an injured woman lying on the track.

As per the PTI report, the railway official said the woman sustained severe injuries to her legs as the train passed over her.

Heavy rains and waterlogging in Mumbai have hit the suburban services on the Central Railway, resulting in trains running late.

Several trains were diverted, and many others were canceled following heavy rains, the Central Railways said.

According to the news agency report, due to flooding on tracks, Harbour Line services were temporarily suspended between Wadala and Mankhurd stations.

Train services and University exams cancelled amid heavy downpour

Heavy rains have battered Mumbai, with the city recording over 300 mm of rainfall in several areas within just six hours, from 1 am to 7 am today.

The heavy downpour has led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, disrupting suburban train services.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has postponed all exams for the Centre of Distance and Open Learning scheduled for Monday morning due to heavy rains.

School bus services were also affected.

Due to inclement weather, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for the first session of all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges in the Mumbai BMC region. Authorities will examine the situation later before deciding on the second session.

(With inputs from PTI)

