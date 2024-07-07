A team from the NDRF used boats and life jackets to rescue people stranded at the resort due to flooding in the Shahpur area, the official said

NDRF's rescue operation in Palghar. Pic/NDRF

Listen to this article Maharashtra rains: NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort x 00:00

At least 49 people were rescued from a water-logged Thane resort amid heavy Maharashtra rains on Sunday, an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, reported the PTI.

A team from the NDRF used boats and life jackets to rescue people stranded at the resort due to flooding in the Shahpur area, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, in an another recuse operation, as many as 16 villagers were rescued by the NDRF and firefighters in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a district official said.

A group of villagers from Chalispada of Saiwan in Vasai, who were working on their farms, got stranded when the area was flooded after water levels rose in the nearby Tansa Lake, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell, as per the PTI.

The catchment area received heavy rains in the morning hours, he said.

The NDRF and local firefighters were mobilised in the afternoon, and 16 people were brought to safety, he said.

As part of the monsoon preparedness, NDRF teams are deployed in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, an NDRF official said.

There are 13 teams with 32 to 35 personnel each in different parts of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur.

Five teams are at the NDRF head office in Pune, he added.

Train services suspended on section of suburban network after rains in Mumbai

The officials said local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy Mumbai rains and a tree fall.

According to the officials, at around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy Mumbai rains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route.

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.

The official said that the tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am.

Restoration work was underway and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, the official said.

Suburban services are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas including Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.

(with PTI inputs)