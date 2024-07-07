Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 14.52 per cent

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,10,207 million litres of water or 14.52 per cent

The water level in the lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 14.52 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,10,207 million litres of water or 14.52 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 28.62 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 29.45 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 18.41 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0 per cent, Bhatsa 12.03 per cent, Vehar 22.63 per cent and Tulsi 31.48 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.45 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.20 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.68 metres is expected at 7.27 pm today.

The island city recorded 47.51 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 36.23 mm and western Mumbai 19.60 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall across large parts of India has compensated for the June deficit, bringing the overall monsoon precipitation into the surplus category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more spells of heavy to very heavy rain are likely over northwest India and the western parts of the peninsular India during the next two-three days and over the northeast during the next five days.

India, the world's top producer of critical crops such as rice, wheat and sugarcane, logged a rainfall deficit of 11 percent in June, with northwest India recording a shortfall of 33 per cent.

Heavy rain in the first week of July compensated for the shortfall but caused flooding in many northeastern states.

Since the four-month monsoon season began on June 1, the country has received 214.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 213.3 mm, according to IMD data.

Northwest India and the southern peninsula have recorded 3 per cent and 13 per cent above-normal rainfall, respectively.