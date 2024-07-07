According to the officials, at around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: Train services suspended on section of suburban network x 00:00

The officials said local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy Mumbai rains and a tree fall, reported news agency PTI.

According to the officials, at around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy Mumbai rains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) told PTI.

The official said that the tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am, reported PTI.

Another CR spokesperson said an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted and the pantograph of a train got entangled near Vashind, reported PTI.

Restoration work was underway and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, the official said, reported PTI.

Suburban services are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas including Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.45 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.20 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.68 metres is expected at 7.27 pm today.

The island city recorded 47.51 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 36.23 mm and western Mumbai 19.60 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

On Saturday, coaches of an express train running between Nashik district and Mumbai got uncoupled at Kasara in neighbouring Thane, in which no passenger was hurt.

The Panchavati Express train that began its journey from Manmad junction in Nashik district and was on its way to Mumbai, got uncoupled at Kasara railway station, about 128 km from Mumbai, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila told PTI.

The incident occurred when the train was moving out of the Kasara station around 8.40 am, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)