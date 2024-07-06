Mumbai: Lake levels in 7 reservoirs that supply water to the city at 10.88 pc

The BMC data shows that the water stock level was 18.29 per cent in July 2022 and 16.08 per cent in July 2023.

Representative Image

In the absence of extended periods of intense rain, the water level in the lakes that supply the city with water has only increased by a few inches. According to BMC data issued on July 6, the combined lake levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs that provide the city with potable water currently stand at 10.88 per cent.

The combined lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that provide drinking water to Mumbai is currently at 1,57,449 million litres of water, or 10.88 per cent, according to data released on Friday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC data indicates that the water stock level is substantially lower than it was in prior years. The water stock level was measured in July 2022 at 18.29 per cent and in July 2023 at 16.08 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

According to information released by the local government, Tansa's water level is 22.78 per cent. Modak-Sagar provides access to 27.36 per cent of the available water.

There is 16.90 per cent useful water level available in Middle Vaitarna, 0% in Upper Vaitarna, 6.67 per cent in Bhatsa, 22.01 per cent in Vehar, and 30.78 per cent in Tulsi.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and the surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent moderate rainfall since Saturday morning and the skies have been overcast.

In its most recent Mumbai weather report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a partly cloudy sky with sporadic periods of moderate rainfall for the next twenty-four hours.

"Partly cloudy sky with occasional spells of moderate rain in city and suburbs," the Indian Meteorological Department reported for Mumbai.

It is anticipated that the city will have a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.