Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices

With water stock at about 11 per cent of full capacity in lakes, civic body says it can’t dehydrate homes

Though the main lakes feeding the city have not received adequate rainfall, there are no immediate plans to enforce more water cuts. However, it’s only a matter of time as civic officials say the water stock is getting worse. “We can decide after a few days or after IMD’s prediction,” he added.

“The water stock in the lakes is worrying,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar told Sunday mid-day. “Catchment areas have not received the expected amount of rainfall. [However] IMD has predicted good rainfall; we are monitoring the situation.” According to the civic body’s data, the seven lakes had 1.57 lakh million litres of water stock on Saturday morning—10.88 per cent of full capacity. Mumbai needs 14.47 lakh million litres for the full year. On the same day, 2023 recorded water stock of 2.64 lakh million litres, 2022 of 2.32 lakh million litres.

At full supply, the city gets 3,850 million litres daily. For the past month, Mumbaikars have had to make do with a 10 per cent cut. “If the situation does not change,” said the official, “we need to think about increasing the cut. But we can’t burden residents anymore; we can impose it for commercial use.”

Low and dry

The city will receive light to moderate rains between July 7 and 10, and “proper” rains from July 11 to 12, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The lowest temperature this week will be 24 degrees Celsius and the highest, 32 degrees Celsius during some parts of the day. Colaba and Santa Cruz recorded an average rainfall of 558.8 mm and 443.1 mm rainfall respectively from June 1 (8:30 AM) to July 6. On July 5, 7.4 mm rainfall was recorded by Colaba observatory and 18.7 mm by Santa Cruz.

