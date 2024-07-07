Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate to heavy rainfall today

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Representational Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.45 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.20 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.68 metres is expected at 7.27 pm today.

The island city recorded 47.51 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 36.23 mm and western Mumbai 19.60 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall across large parts of India has compensated for the June deficit, bringing the overall monsoon precipitation into the surplus category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more spells of heavy to very heavy rain are likely over northwest India and the western parts of the peninsular India during the next two-three days and over the northeast during the next five days.

India, the world's top producer of critical crops such as rice, wheat and sugarcane, logged a rainfall deficit of 11 percent in June, with northwest India recording a shortfall of 33 per cent.

Heavy rain in the first week of July compensated for the shortfall but caused flooding in many northeastern states.

Since the four-month monsoon season began on June 1, the country has received 214.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 213.3 mm, according to IMD data.

Northwest India and the southern peninsula have recorded 3 per cent and 13 per cent above-normal rainfall, respectively.

The heavy rain in the east and northeast region has reduced the deficit from 13 per cent on June 30 to zero on July 6.

The rainfall deficit in central India has decreased from 14 per cent to 6 per cent during this period.

The IMD data showed that 23 per cent of the sub-divisional area of the country experienced excess to large excess rainfall, 67 percent received normal rainfall, and only 10 per cent experienced deficient rainfall.

After making an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, and progressing normally up to Maharashtra, the monsoon lost momentum.

This delayed the rains in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh and exacerbated the impact of a scorching heatwave in northwest India.

Monsoonal winds stalled from June 10 to June 18 and made slow progress until June 26-27. The annual rain-bearing system covered a major part of northwest India after June 25, according to IMD data.