Mumbai rains: BMC deploys personnel to monitor situation amid heavy downpour

Amid Mumbai rains, the BMC said that one incident of a portion of a house collapse was reported in the eastern suburbs

Pic/PTI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that its emergency personnel and officers, along with emergency control room, are stationed at various locations in Mumbai following heavy rains in the city, reported ANI.

The civic body said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27. percent of average annual rain during the same period.

Amid Mumbai rains, the BMC said that one incident of a portion of a house collapse was reported in the eastern suburbs. It said that 39 complaints of falling branches were received in the last 25 hours. No injuries were reported in both rain-related incidents, reported ANI.

The civic body said that a small landslide was also reported this morning at 7.06 am in the Vikroli Park site area, adding that work was on to remove the debris, reported ANI.

The civic body said that BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is monitoring the situation from the disaster control room.

It said that all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other systems of the corporation are active at various locations, reported ANI.

The civic body said that the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rain in Mumbai.

"Also today at 1.57 pm the high tide in the sea is 4.40 meters. In this background, as a precautionary measure and to avoid any inconvenience to the students, all municipal, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai metropolis are also declaring holidays for the second session," the BMC said in a statement, reported ANI.

Heavy Mumbai rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

In view of the heavy showers in parts of Maharashtra, the state government declared a holiday on Monday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, reported PTI.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar made the announcement in the state legislative council in Mumbai.

"Mumbai received rains last night. We have issued a notification in the morning declaring a holiday today for all the schools in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts," he said, reported PTI.

The movement of local trains on the Central Railway routes has also been affected, the minister said, reported PTI.

The local trains were running 30-40 minutes late. The situation will improve by afternoon, Kesarkar said in the House.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)