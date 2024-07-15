Mumbai weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday

Heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its suburbs over the last 24 hours, as per the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 15 and July 16.

The weather department has also issued an 'Orange' alert for Thane on July 15 and July 16.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.34 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.57 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.51 metres is expected at 12.15 pm today.

The island city recorded 8.66 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 15.67 mm and western Mumbai 7.53 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, incessant heavy rains and gusty winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in seven districts on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the coming hours.

The weathermen also predicted moderate rainfall at one or two places in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

Heavy monsoon showers, with the accompaniment of strong winds, have been reported across the state for the last two days.

In view of the incessant rains, the district authorities of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam and Wayanad have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Shutters at various dams were raised in the wake of a continuous heavy downpour.

The district administration in Pathanamthitta urged people living in the catchment area of Moozhiyar Dam to be extra vigilant as its shutters are likely to be raised.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned that water-logging on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.

Flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks and the uprooting of trees may cause damage related to the power sector, the KSDMA added.