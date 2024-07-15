Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai's reserves

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Six out of the seven lakes received 100mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday

Tansa Lake in Thane district. File pic

The city’s catchment area, consisting of six out of seven lakes, recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, providing the city with a 20-day water supply. By Sunday morning, the total water stock reached 4.30 lakh million litres, accounting for 29.73 per cent of the total capacity.


This marks the first time this year that water levels have matched those of the same day last year, which was at 29.72 per cent. However, the current stock is nearly half of what it was in 2022 when it stood at 65.81 per cent.


The Upper Vaitarna reservoir, which had no water on Saturday morning, now contains 4,319 million litres. The total capacity of all seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. Civic officials have said the catchment areas need continuous rainfall like this and are hopeful for ongoing showers to continue. 


