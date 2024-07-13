Mumbai: Lake levels in 7 reservoirs that supply water to the city at 25 pc

Mumbai gets its water from the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs.

Since earlier this week, Mumbai and surrounding areas have been witnessing intermittent moderate to heavy showers leading to a minuscule increase in the water level of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai. The aggregate level of the city's seven reservoirs is now 25 per cent, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As of Saturday, the seven reservoirs' total water stock was 3,61,826 million litres or 25 per cent. This is lower than the same period in 2023 and 2022, when rates were 28.53 per cent and 56.07 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai gets its water from the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. Tansa has 49.99 per cent of the water, Modak Sagar has 37.42 per cent, Middle Vaitarna has 23.89 per cent, Bhatsa has 24.66 per cent, Vihar has 45.71 per cent, and Tulsi has 66.24 per cent.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall on Friday morning caused major waterlogging in various areas of Mumbai, impeding traffic. Low-lying communities such as Sion saw significant flooding, necessitating traffic detours. Between 7 and 8 am, portions of the city received more than 15 millimetres of rain. Waterlogging also happened in the Andheri tube, which disrupted commuter traffic in the Western suburbs.

A similar situation prevailed on Saturday morning. Heavy rain this morning prompted waterlogging and traffic problems throughout Mumbai. The city has been receiving substantial rainfall in recent days, with 61.69 mm recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Authorities have issued a 'high tide' warning for Mumbai, with a 3.87-meter tide forecast at 4:06 pm today.

The IMD predicts that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai will be about 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for Mumbai, anticipating severe to very heavy rain in isolated places on Saturday.

This advisory also applies to the Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra's Konkan region.