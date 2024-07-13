Mumbai rains cross 1,000-mm mark

IMD issues yellow alert issued for MMR today

Come rain or shine, Mumbaikars rush about their day in Bandra on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

After a faltering start, this year’s monsoon has finally picked up pace in Mumbai, where rainfall has finally crossed the 1,000-mm mark. Last year, rainfall in the city had hit the same milestone on July 21. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba station recorded a total of 1,074.6mm for the season, while the Santacruz station measured 1,089.21mm.

“In the last 24 hours, the IMD Colaba station recorded 58mm of rainfall, and IMD Santacruz station reported 38.5mm,” said IMD officials, predicting more rainfall in the coming week, with heavy to very heavy rains in many parts of the city. “The monsoon season, which began with erratic patterns, has now stabilised, bringing consistent and heavy rains to the city and the conditions are expected to prevail in the coming week as well. The month of June saw some dry spells but as we entered July, the monsoon intensified with north western monsoon currents becoming stronger. We saw significant downpour this week. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and the MMR region for Sunday,” the official added.

On Saturday, just like July 12 and 8, waterlogging was observed in some parts of the city. The Andheri subway flooded for the third time in a week. It was closed for traffic for more than two hours from 11.30 am. Ghatkopar Andheri link road and SV Road witnessed traffic congestion in some parts. Waterlogging was also witnessed at Ramnagar Subway on Western express highway in Santacruz, the traffic police posted on X.

60-year-old electrocuted at Antop Hill chawl

A 60-year-old man carrying out repairs in the common meter cabin of a chawl at Antop Hill was electrocuted on Saturday afternoon, said officials from BMC’s disaster management department. The man was declared dead in hospital, said police. Meanwhile, five incidents of short circuit and 16 tree fall cases were reported in the city.

