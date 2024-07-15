Water levels of 7 reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai climb to 35.11 pc

At the same time, in 2023, the water stock of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai was at 31.16 per cent however in 2022, water stock was at 74.82 per cent.

Last week, Mumbai and surrounding areas witnessed heavy downpours with rainfall averages hitting the triple digits which led to a significant rise in the water stock of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai. The average level of the city's seven reservoirs is now 35.11 per cent, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The reservoirs at Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna supply water to Mumbai. The percentage of water in each of the following places: Tansa is at 70.73 per cent, Modak Sagar at 55.23 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 31.55 per cent, Bhatsa at 33.33 per cent, Vehar at 53.99 per cent, and Tulsi at 79.70 per cent.

According to the BMC data, the water level of Upper Vaitarna--which had exhausted its stock--is at 5.68 per cent.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/LmLEvTbwY3 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2024

Six of the seven lakes that make up the city's catchment region received over 100 mm of rain in a single day, giving the city enough water to last for 20 days.

On Monday, occasional moderate showers hit sections of Mumbai and the metropolitan region. Last week, the city and MMR had significant to very heavy rainfall, which disrupted railway and aircraft services and pushed traffic in the city off track. Heavy rains caused flooding in several locations of the city and suburbs.

In its Mumbai weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs during the next 24 hours.

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," IMD said in its Mumbai weather update.

The meteorological agency stated in its Mumbai weather update that the highest and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met Department has issued an orange alert for the Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. In addition to Mumbai and Parbhani, the IMD has issued orange advisories in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts.