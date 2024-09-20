A search was on to trace the vehicle and its driver involved in the crash, a police official said

The scooty involved in the accident. Pic/Faisal Tandel

A 55-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Manpada bridge in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police officials said on Friday, adding that her son was injured in the accident and a search was on to trace the vehicle and its driver involved in the crash.

The incident took place on the route between Thane and Ghodbunder road on the Manpada bridge when a two-wheeler with a woman and man travelling on it was allegedly rammed by a yet to be identified vehicle, the police said.

The vehicle, after the accident, proceeded towards Ghodbunder, an official said.

He said that the two-wheeler was ridden by Mahesh Darvi who sustained minor injuries in the incident but his mother, Manda Darvi, who was riding pillion on a scooty, succumbed to the injuries.

The official said that following the incident, the Chitalsar Police Station was informed and a beat marshal was sent to the spot. The police rushed to the site to regulate traffic.

"We shifted the injured to the hospital while search is going on for the unknown vehicle," said a police officer.