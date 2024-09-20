The traffic on Mumbai Coastal Road (South Bound) will now be operational seven days a week from 7 am to 12 am

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Police issues advisory for motorists as Mumbai Coastal Road to now remain operational on all days x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Friday issued an advisory for motorists travelling on Mumbai Coastal Road and said that it is strictly restricted to stop vehicles and get down on the Coastal Road to click pictures or make videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic on Mumbai Coastal Road (South Bound) will now be operational seven days a week from 7 am to 12 am.

The routes from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, Rajani Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction), and Amarsons Udyan to Marine Drive, as well as the northern route from Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link), will remain open.

In a traffic notification, on 11th March 2024 Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements in city was partially opened for vehicular traffic, on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road from Bindu Madhav Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound. From September 20, daily (Monday to Sunday), morning 07.00 hrs to night 24.00 hrs the Mumbai Coastal Road will be open for traffic except for the below mentioned restricted vehicles.

The traffic notification was issued by M. Ramkumar, Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai.

It further said that in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public the order was being issued as under-

- South bound carriage way from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus junction) and Amarsons Garden to Marine Drive.

- North bound carriage way from Marine drive, Amarsons Garden and Rajani Patel junction (Lotus junction) up to Bandra-Worli Sea Link (Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link)

The police said that it is strictly prohibited to stop and get down of the vehicles during the journey on Mumbai Coastal Road to click pictures and make videos by the driver or the passengers of vehicles on the said route. Legal action will be taken if such action is found.

Vehicles with restricted entry and traffic-

- All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixer, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST/ST buses/passengers carrying vehicles) and all goods carrier vehicles.

- All types of two wheelers, cycle and disable persons motor cycles/scooters (including side cars)

- All types of three wheelers

- Animal drawn carts, tangas, handcarts.

- Pedestrians