A major accident and fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer road in Bhankrota resulted in four deaths and nearly 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, being burnt. The fire started after multiple vehicle collisions near a petrol pump, and authorities are working to extinguish the flames.

Pic/ PTI

Five people died and 40 vehicles were destroyed in a fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer road accident

A horrific accident and subsequent fire occurred early today in Jaipur's Bhankrota area on the main Ajmer Road, claiming the lives of at least four individuals and leaving around 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, completely burnt.

The incident unfolded near a petrol pump, where a series of vehicle collisions caused a massive fire that spread rapidly. Authorities have mobilised multiple teams, including police, fire services, and civil defence personnel, to control the situation and prevent further damage.

According to Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), the accident took place early in the morning on the Jaipur-Ajmer Road. "The accident was caused by several vehicles colliding one after another, leading to a fire. The flames quickly engulfed nearly two dozen vehicles, including trucks and trolleys. The situation worsened when it is suspected that a gas tanker was involved, which may have fuelled the fire even further," SP Kumar explained in a statement to ANI.

The fire spread rapidly, with several vehicles set ablaze, causing extensive damage to property. Police and emergency teams are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames, while medical personnel are attending to the injured.

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni confirmed the tragic loss of four lives so far, with many others injured. "The fire involved nearly 40 vehicles, and we are still assessing the full extent of the casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing," Soni said.

Eyewitness accounts have described the chaos as the fire took hold. Moti Singh, an employee at the petrol pump, shared his account of the terrifying incident. "I was working in the office at around 5 am when I heard the noise. I saw the trucks catching fire, and the nearby Naira pump also caught flames. We managed to control the fire using a cylinder, but the situation was chaotic. Many vehicles arrived already on fire, and the flames were spreading fast," Singh recalled.

Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, took to social media to express his concern about the devastating accident. "The incident involving a fire at a petrol pump and chemical tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway is deeply worrying. Reports suggest many injuries, and I pray for the quick recovery of all those affected," Gehlot posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)