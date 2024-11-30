A 17-year-old juvenile escaped from police custody in Thane district during a medical examination for an ossification test, prompting a police search. An FIR has been filed, and efforts to recapture the juvenile are underway

Representational Pic

A 17-year-old juvenile escaped from police custody while being taken for a medical examination in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported on Saturday. The incident took place when the juvenile, who had been placed under police detention, was escorted by officers to a hospital for an ossification test, ordered by the Juvenile Justice Board to confirm his age.

The test, which is commonly used to estimate the age of minors, was conducted at a medical facility in Bhiwandi, a town in Thane district. After the test was completed on Thursday, the juvenile managed to slip away from the police team assigned to watch over him, despite being under custody for a legal matter.

According to police sources, an FIR has been lodged under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to the resistance or obstruction of a person’s lawful apprehension. The police are now actively searching for the juvenile, with authorities in Bhiwandi leading the effort.

The escape has raised concerns regarding the security arrangements made by the police while transporting juveniles for medical examinations. The juvenile was reportedly detained in connection with an ongoing case, but no further details on the nature of his offence have been released at this stage.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are hopeful that the juvenile will be recaptured shortly. They have also assured that steps are being taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

As per PTI reports, this is not the first time that a juvenile has managed to escape police custody, highlighting ongoing challenges in the handling of underage offenders. However, police sources have emphasised that all efforts are being made to ensure the juvenile's swift re-arrest and that further updates will be shared as the situation unfolds.

This incident has brought attention to the procedural aspects of juvenile justice and the need for better safeguards during medical transfers. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to the juvenile’s whereabouts.

(With inputs from PTI)