A 55-year-old woman in Thane has been booked for operating a prostitution racket, with a 22-year-old Nepali woman rescued from the illicit operation

A 55-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Thane district, Maharashtra, with one victim being rescued, the police said on Friday.

According to the authorities, the Bhiwandi police raided a room in the Hanuman Tekdi area on Wednesday, following a tip-off. During the raid, they discovered a 22-year-old Nepali woman who was being forced into prostitution by the accused.

The woman, also from Nepal, had reportedly brought the victim to India under the pretense of offering her a job, but instead coerced her into the illicit trade.

The police confirmed that the rescued woman was subsequently sent to a women’s rehabilitation home in Ulhasnagar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, for her safety and care.

The accused woman has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, as well as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with human trafficking and exploitation. Investigations are underway to ascertain further details of the operation and to identify if there are any other victims.

The incident highlights the ongoing battle against human trafficking and exploitation in the region, with the authorities continuing to carry out raids and arrests to combat the illegal activities associated with the sex trade.

The police have assured that they are fully committed to tracking down all individuals involved in the operation and bringing them to justice. They also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to assist in curbing such criminal operations.

As per PTI, the authorities have reiterated the importance of taking strong measures to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, particularly women and minors, and to protect the rights of the victims. PTI reports indicate that the case is currently being investigated, and further arrests could be imminent.

