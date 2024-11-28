The authorities received a call about the incident at 9.58 am. The man is feared to have drowned in the creek

Authorities search for the 33-year-old man feared to have drowned in Kalwa Creek.

33-year-old jumps into Kalwa Creek in Thane; search underway to recover body

A search operation is currently underway in Thane to recover the body of a 33-year-old man who reportedly jumped into Kalwa Creek near the Ganapati Visarjan Ghat on Khartan Road. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Room at 09:58 am on Thursday.

The man, a resident of Anand Nagar in Kalwa (East), is believed to have jumped into the creek from the Ganapati Visarjan Ghat. According to the initial information provided by an informer, Hanumant Shinge, the man has been reported missing and is feared to have drowned in the creek.

Upon receiving the distress call, a coordinated response was launched by local authorities. Senior and sub-inspectors and officers from Kalwa Police, along with the Disaster Management Cell staff are on the scene. They have launched a search operation with the help of a pickup vehicle, local fishermen with a boat, and fire brigade staff with a high-rise vehicle. Additionally, one tempo vehicle is also assisting with the search.

The operation has been ongoing for around two hours, with the local fishermen trying to comb the creek.

