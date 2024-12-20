A man and his two friends were arrested in Nagpur after they allegedly molested a woman and forced her to apologise by prostrating during an argument over a stray dog.

A man and two of his associates were arrested after a disturbing incident where they allegedly molested a woman during an argument, forcing her to prostrate and apologise. The incident occurred in Nagpur's MIDC area and came to light after a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

According to police reports, the incident began on the night of Wednesday, when the woman confronted 38-year-old Vikas Borkar over his alleged mistreatment of a stray dog. After the argument, Borkar, along with his friends Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar, returned to the woman's location. In a shocking escalation of the confrontation, Borkar and his companions forced the woman to lie down on the ground, making her prostrate and apologise for the disagreement.

The incident was recorded on video and quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation. The police acted swiftly after the woman filed a complaint, and Borkar, along with his two friends, was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police official from MIDC Police Station confirmed the arrests, adding that the accused were charged with molestation, assault, and other related offences. The woman, aged 44, has been provided support, and investigations are ongoing.

"Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable. We have taken immediate action, and the accused are in police custody," said a police spokesperson. The police also urged social media users to refrain from circulating videos of sensitive incidents, emphasising the need for privacy and respect for the victims.

In the meantime, the incident has sparked outrage among residents and animal rights activists, with many calling for stronger action against those who harm animals. The woman, who reportedly acted out of concern for the stray dog, has been receiving support from various quarters for her courage in standing up to the accused.

As per PTI reports, the police will continue to investigate the matter, ensuring that justice is served.

(With inputs from PTI)