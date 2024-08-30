According to the police, they took out the location of eight to ten mobile phones, then he was traced and found travelling by train to Uttar Pradesh. It was also found out that the village of the accused is Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and he was travelling to his village

Mumbai police arrested one accused from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for molestation of a 13-year-old girl on August 25 and produced him in court on Thursday, the MHB police said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported news agency ANI.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Zeeshan Mohammed (21) and he was working in a private bus agency. He was arrested on Wednesday, reported ANI.

"The 13-year-old daughter of the woman complainant had gone to buy some goods from a nearby grocery store and was returning with them. At that time, Zeeshan molested this girl. After the incident, the victim informed her family about the entire incident. The family reached the nearest police station and registered a case. Taking the case seriously, an investigation started under the guidance of senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar," the MHB police station official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported ANI.

The investigating officers found that the accused Zeeshan did not have a mobile phone.

Further investigation revealed that many people from his village were living in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, reported ANI.

Mumbai police said that Zeeshan contacted one of his relatives living in Dahisar from an unknown mobile number and gave false information that he was in the Borivali area but when the police checked the location of that mobile, it was found that he was in Nashik, reported ANI.

According to the police, they took out the location of eight to ten mobile phones, then he was traced and found travelling by train to Uttar Pradesh. It was also found out that the village of the accused is Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and he was travelling to his village, reported ANI.

After this, a trap was laid with the help of local police and he was detained from Prayagraj and brought to Mumbai and arrested, reported ANI.

The accused has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Man arrested for kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old boy

In another case, a man has been arrested from Delhi for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy here, city police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Bipul Biren Sikari (39) was apprehended earlier this week by a Mumbai police team with the help of Kamla Market police station in the national capital, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused was brought here and remanded in police custody till August 31, he said.

Sikari murdered his wife in West Bengal in 2012 and was convicted in the case, but was released on parole during the COVID-19 pandemic from Bardhaman Central Prison. After that he fled to Mumbai, the official said, reported PTI.

He allegedly kidnapped the boy in the Wadala Truck Terminus area, where he was living, on January 28, 2024.

The boy's decomposed body without the head was found at Kharganga, Wadala on March 5. The parents identified it with the help of footwear, and a DNA test too supported the identification, the official said, reported PTI.

Police had formed eight teams and launched a manhunt for the accused in nine states including Delhi. Further probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)