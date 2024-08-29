The victim, a government hospital staffer, was on her way to work, when the man flashed her near Vidya Vihar railway station

Shahanvaz Ansari, 21, was apprehended by the public and handed over to Tilak Nagar police.

A 21-year-old auto driver has been arrested by the Tilak Nagar police for allegedly stalking a woman and flashing her in broad daylight near Vidya Vihar railway station. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the woman, working at the nearby government hospital, was on the way to work. Taken aback by the indecent behaviour, the woman raised an alarm and alerted the passers-by. The auto driver was then apprehended by the public and handed over to the police. The accused has been identified as Shahanvaz Ansari.

Social activists in the area have claimed that the culprit is a habitual offender who has been stalking women on the deserted road near Vidya Vihar railway station on its east side. They allege that he would daily stand at the location and harass women passing by, particularly when they were alone. The road is commonly used by staff from a nearby government hospital as a shortcut from the Vidya Vihar railway station.



Ajinkya Vani a social activist

“This has been happening for the last two or three months. The same auto driver would position himself at different spots along the road and harass female hospital staff as they passed by alone. He also targeted school and college girls, as there are educational institutions nearby, and this road is often used as a shortcut by both students and hospital staff,” said Ajinkya Vani, a social activist.

“We caught him red-handed while he was making obscene gestures at one of the female hospital staff passing by and handed him over to the police. We demand strict action against him. CCTV cameras should be installed to cover this deserted area,” Vani added.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 27 at 2.30 pm. Ansari was standing near Somaiya College when he saw the woman and flashed her. “The woman screamed, and nearby people came to her rescue. The public apprehended him and police officers patrolling the area promptly arrived to arrest the culprit,” an officer said.

“Based on the woman’s information, a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, and the suspect has been arrested. We have obtained his custody for two days to investigate the incident,” said Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP, Zone 6.

Sources within the police department have indicated that this may not be the first time the accused has engaged in such behaviour. It is believed that he has done this frequently, with previous victims opting not to inform the police and simply move on. Officials have urged women who regularly pass the area to come forward if they have encountered similar behaviour in the past. The police have registered an FIR under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS.