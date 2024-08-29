Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics

Updated on: 30 August,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Victim had met accused on dating app and was coerced into sending nude photos after they got close

MID-DAY recently highlighted incidents involving women befriending men on dating apps, taking them to various clubs and pubs in the city, running up high bills, and then duping them in connivance with the clubs before leaving. Now a case has emerged wherein a man used a dating app to befriend a woman and blackmail her.


The woman had registered on a dating app and befriended a man. After a while, they exchanged cell phone numbers and their conversations grew more personal. The woman ended up sharing a nude photo of her with the man, who then used it to blackmail her and extort more than R55,000. He then demanded more money, threatening to make the photo public if she didn’t pay him.



The distressed woman filed a complaint with the Amboli police on Thursday. An FIR has been registered and the Amboli police have begun investigating the case. “The victim is a 32-year-old beautician residing in the Shastri Nagar area near the Andheri Sports Complex. She had befriended Ishan Rajput on the ‘Achat-Live Chat& Make Friends’ app,” said an officer.


According to the police, Rajput began engaging in conversations and pretended to be in love with the woman. “The woman fell into his trap and started following his instructions. She even went as far as sharing a nude photo with him,” the officer said, adding that the woman realised she had been deceived when Rajput started demanding money and threatened to make the photo viral.

Fearing defamation and wanting to protect her reputation, the woman continued to comply with Rajput’s demands and transferred around R55,000 to him through various accounts between July and August 24. However, Rajput kept demanding more money so she approached the police as she couldn’t pay anymore.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, we have registered a case under Sections 79 and 308(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various sections of the IT Act and began the investigation. We are looking for the accused,” the officer added. 

