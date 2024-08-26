Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mid Day Impact Dating app scam Cops file 1st FIR

Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR

Updated on: 26 August,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan , Shirish Vaktania | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

Belapur IT professional, another man go to cops after this paper’s reports, claim they were cheated of Rs 1.28 L

Complainant Pratik Jadhav outside the Amboli police station on Saturday with a copy of the FIR (right) The woman whom the IT professional matched with on Tinder

Key Highlights

  1. Amboli police on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown individuals
  2. According to the FIR, Jadhav, Manisha on the evening of August 10 visited Godfather Club
  3. In August, he reactivated his profile as he was seeking to get married

In the wake of mid-day’s exposé of the dating app scam, the Amboli police on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown individuals for defrauding a 34-year-old IT professional, Pratik Jadhav, allegedly in collusion with the Godfather Club & Lounge in Andheri West.

