We dive into the dating app scam to expose how young women are trapping unsuspecting men into an expensive night out; careful before you swipe right

The reporter with Mehak whose profile name on Bumble was S, 26

In light of complaints from readers about certain nightclubs colluding with young women to fleece male dating app users, mid-day went undercover to expose how these establishments are allegedly offering the women free accommodation and coverage of daily expenses in return for setting up dates, getting customers to their assigned pub and racking up hefty bills in just half an hour. Within a day of the reporters creating dating profiles, matches began pouring in, with several women asking them out almost instantly. Certain nightclubs have allegedly been using women to bleed male dating app users dry financially. According to sources, these clubs hire public relations (PR) personnel to attract business, but owing to tough competition, the latter are adopting this modus operandi.

The reporter with Shivani aka Anshika, who left the restaurant after the Rs 26,570 bill arrived, at Atria Mall in Worli on August 9

A group of youngsters from Haryana who had been assigned PR duty by some clubs in the city have allegedly been getting young women from their hometown to engage with men on apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Happn and QuackQuack. The women, who are offered free accommodation and coverage of daily expenses, are allegedly tasked with immediately setting up dates, getting customers to their assigned pubs and racking up hefty bills in just half an hour. The women are to then ditch their dates while the staff pressure the men into settling their dues. The women usually get 15 to 20 per cent of the total bill, sources said.

An industry insider who had been involved in a similar operation claimed the network includes an IT cell that constantly changes the profiles of the women. It also suppresses negative online reviews. The insider claimed that the clubs’ alleged ill-gotten gains are routed through different accounts to avoid taxes.

mid-day’s expose

After receiving complaints from readers, mid-day correspondents attempted to blow the lid off the scam by posing as businessmen on dating apps. Within 24 hours of creating profiles, matches started pouring in and it wasn’t long before women asked them out. The women met an undercover reporter at the Godfather Club & Lounge in Andheri West, Vente Pa’Ca nightclub in Satra Plaza, Vashi and Matahaari at Atria Mall in Worli.

At every venue, the women ran up hefty bills by rapidly ordering expensive drinks and hookahs among other items. At Vente Pa’Ca, the woman took to her heels while the reporter argued with the staff over the inflated bill. Meanwhile, at the Godfather, in the wake of a 30-minute dispute with the staff, the reporter left the premises after settling the bill, only to see the same woman re-enter the pub with a different male companion.



Muskan wields the pyro gun, an 'entertainment' that costs Rs 3,000, inside the Godfather Club.

While the reporter conversed with a woman, a staff member seemed to impress her by firing a pyrotechnic gun. The reporter never ordered for this. The woman, who appeared to be constantly receiving instructions over the phone, encouraged Shirish to request that a pyro gun be fired, a display which costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500, and buy six Blue Label whiskies, priced at Rs 2,500 (30 ml) each. Another date encouraged him to buy wine worth almost Rs 10,000 while another woman called for six Jägerbomb shots that cost Rs 1,035 each. The latter, well-versed with the club’s menu, ordered alcohol without consulting the reporter. She even requested a hookah, which is a banned substance, labelled as a cocktail that costs Rs 5,000 on the menu.

After the reporter was presented with the bill, some women made themselves scarce while others flat-out refused to split the cost. Meanwhile, staffers pressured the reporter by surrounding him with bouncers, completely ignoring the woman. At the Godfather, other men were also seen disputing with the staff in front of their dates. As recently as Thursday evening, an online complaint was filed against the establishment on the Mumbai Police’s website by a male dating app user. In June, the Telangana Police had busted a gang of seven that targeted citizens through dating apps. After this, they issued an advisory, urging citizens to report any information about such activities.

Blue Label, Red Bulls and a blazing gun

DATE 1

Location: Godfather Club & Lounge, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

After a reporter matched with Muskan on Tinder, she told him she resided in Andheri and was a beautician. After conversing a bit, she expressed interest in meeting the reporter. After taking down his contact number, she began chatting with him on WhatsApp on August 1, telling him to meet her at Crystal Paradise in Andheri West that evening. The reporter met Muskan at the rendezvous point where they sat for a while and spoke. She then took the reporter inside the Godfather Club around 7.30 pm.



The reporter with Muskan near Crystal Paradise in Andheri West on August 1.

Muskan: How are you feeling?

Reporter: Good.

Muskan: How do you like me?

Reporter: You’re beautiful.

Muskan: Let’s order drinks and food; I’m very hungry.

Reporter: Yes, sure.



Without waiting for the reporter to choose, Muskan instructed the waiter to bring two Blue Label whiskies (30 ml) and a hookah.



Muskan: I only drink Blue Label whisky with Red Bull, and I always like to drink this with hookah.

Reporter: I don’t smoke and have never tried hookah.

Muskan downed the whisky and ordered another drink with Red Bull and a plate of mushroom chilli.

Meanwhile, a staffer was preparing pyro guns and Muskan requested the reporter to call for two. Without waiting for his assent, Muskan told the waiter to bring two guns. When the reporter asked the waiter how much this would cost, the latter replied R6,000. The reporter asked for only one, citing the steep cost.



The reporter and Muskan outside the Godfather Club & Lounge

Muskan: I want two guns. I want to use them with you.

Reporter: Yes, but it’s too costly. Try to understand.

After the waiter arrived with the gun, the reporter asked him to record a video. Muskan proceeded to hide her face while the waiter recorded the clip from an angle where she couldn’t be seen.

Muskan: I’m so happy. Tomorrow, we’ll go to your place, or wherever you want.



Meanwhile, the waiter came to the table and informed the reporter that he had incurred a cost of R30,000 and asked if they wanted to continue.

Reporter: How can this be? We only ordered two drinks, one gun and one mushroom chilli.

Waiter: Sir, the drinks are premium and expensive. A 30 ml Blue Label peg costs R2,500 and you ordered six of those. The hookah costs R5,000 and each Red Bull is R900. The gun is R3,000 and the mushroom chilli is R625. Your bill, including GST and VAT, is around Rs 30,000.



Muskan wields the pyro gun, an 'entertainment' that costs Rs 3,000

Reporter: That’s too expensive. Do you have a hookah menu for the hookah? The bill says ‘cocktail’ instead of ‘hookah.’

Waiter: No sir, we don’t have a hookah menu, and we write it as ‘cocktail’ on the bill. Sir, we will remove the service charges, bringing your total to Rs 27,187.

Reporter (to Muskan): I don’t have that much money. This club is too expensive. Have you been here before?

Muskan: No, this is my first time here. Yes, it’s very costly.



The reporter called the waiter and said he didn’t have enough money. Muskan said she couldn’t chip in as she was jobless and had just completed a bridal beauty course. The reporter decided to pay the bill. However, after this, Muskan refused to take selfies with the reporter and started claiming she needed to go home as she was receiving calls from her parents. The reporter offered to drop her home, but she refused and caught an auto-rickshaw to MHADA Colony in Andheri. The woman did not even know that her stated destination was in the opposite direction, as she told the auto driver to head toward the railway station.



The staff initially demanded about R30,000, but the billed amount was Rs 21,187 after service charges were removed

Auto driver (to reporter): Sir, Madam wants to go to MHADA Colony but is directing me toward the station.

Muskan was seen alighting from the auto a few metres away and returning to the club. She later blocked the reporter’s contact number.

Wine, dine and dash in Navi Mumbai

DATE 2

Location: Vente Pa’Ca club, Sector 19, Vashi

A reporter matched with one Mehak, who goes by the profile name ‘S, 26’ on Bumble. She introduced herself as someone who had completed a nail art course and said she wanted to meet the undercover reporter in Vashi. Her bio mentions that she enjoys meeting new friends, is looking for casual dates and is interested in dancing, nightclubs, wine and food. Her profile location was set to Navi Mumbai.



Satra Plaza in Vashi, where the reporter met Mehak on August 7.

After communicating with the woman on WhatsApp, the reporter decided to send another reporter to meet Mehak, who later welcomed him at the main gate of Satra Plaza on August 7 and took him to the Vente Pa’Ca club, ignoring the fact that she was meeting a different person altogether. During the date, Mehak would step out frequently, claiming she had received a call.

Mehak: I like you. How do I look? I'm so slim and fit. Let’s order some drinks and food. I’m hungry.

Reporter: Yes, sure. I’m quite hungry too.

Mehak called the waiter and ordered a bottle of Jacob’s Creek Shiraz wine priced at R8,499 and a ‘Dubai special hookah’ costing R2,499 as well as pizza and paneer tandoori. After ordering drinks, Mehak held the reporter’s hand and began dancing. She told the reporter that it was her first time at this club. However, after some time, she said she was getting calls from home and that she needed to leave. She then informed the waiter, who presented a bill of R13,792.



Though the waiter presented a bill of Rs 13,792, the staff settled for Rs 8,000; (right) Mehak's Bumble profile

Reporter: I don’t have that much money on me.

Mehak: Arrange for it from friends or family. I really don’t have any cash.

Reporter: Why don’t you call your family or friends?

While Mehak managed to slip away, the waiter caught hold of the reporter and demanded payment. The waiter also called a bouncer, and by then the club manager had appeared.

Reporter: I met this girl on a dating app, and she brought me to this club. I can’t pay such a huge bill. How did you allow her to leave without us paying the bill?

Manager: She told us that she was getting late and was receiving calls from home. She’s a girl—how could we stop her?



The reporter with Mehak whose profile name on Bumble was S, 26

Reporter: I only have Rs 6,000 in cash.

Manager: The girl has escaped, so now you have to pay up. I’ll give you a discount—just pay R8,000 and you can leave.

The reporter paid Rs 6,000 in cash and Rs 2,000 via a friend’s UPI ID. The sum went into an account named ‘Hari PNB’. During the payment process, Mehak pretended to receive a call and went outside the club never to return. The reporter tried calling her, but she didn’t answer and eventually blocked his number.

Hookah smoke gets in your eyes

DATE 3

Location: Godfather Club & Lounge, Andheri West

This time, the reporter matched with a woman named Maya on Tinder. After chatting, she also asked the former to meet her at Crystal Paradise on August 8 around 8 pm. Like Muskan, Maya eventually led the reporter inside the Godfather Club. The bouncer checked their bags, gave them wristbands, and allowed the reporter and Maya to enter the club. Maya first ordered cigarettes for herself, which were priced at Rs 600 but went unbilled, and then ordered Blue Label whisky and hookah just like Muskan. She then downed the first glass and immediately ordered another.



Though the billed amount was about Rs 21,000, the reporter was allowed to leave after paying Rs 11,000 Maya, who pretended to head home after the date only to re-enter the club with another man

Maya: I like you. You look so young and charming, and I really feel comfortable around you. Do you like me? This is my first date and the first time I’ve visited this club. Tell me something about yourself.

Reporter: I’m in the frozen food business. I like you too. You’re very beautiful.

Maya: So, now we’re a couple.

Maya then held the reporter’s hand, ordered a second drink and encouraged the reporter to drink faster. She also taught the reporter how to smoke a hookah and began smoking cigarettes.

Reporter: I don’t usually drink alcohol.



Maya quickly finished her second drink and ordered a third. The reporter stopped the waiter and asked for a rough estimate of the bill only to be informed that it had already reached nearly Rs 21,000.



The reporter with Maya, a young woman he matched with on Tinder before they headed to the Godfather Club & Lounge in Andheri West on August 8.

Reporter: I don’t have that much money.

Maya: It’s quite expensive. Pay the bill now, and I’ll transfer the entire amount to you via UPI from my mother’s account once I get home.

Reporter: So, should I drop you home?

Maya: Yes, drop me off and wait outside my building. I’ll transfer the money to you then.

The reporter explained to the waiter that he didn’t have such an amount and only had Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 in his account. The waiter excised the service tax and eventually agreed to let him leave after paying Rs 11,000. The reporter paid Rs 9,000 by card and Rs 2,000 via a friend’s UPI ID. Later, he sought to take a selfie with Maya, but she refused to be photographed inside the club. Bouncers accompanied her to the main gate. Maya then stopped an auto-rickshaw.



Reporter: Let me drop you home.

Maya: No, don’t come. I’ll transfer the money to you af ter I reach home.





She said she was receiving calls from home and needed to leave quickly. Just a few minutes later, Maya was heading back to the same club in the auto-rickshaw and meeting another man whom she eventually took inside the Godfather Club. When the reporter attempted to re-enter the club under the pretence of retrieving a mobile USB wire that had fallen inside, a bouncer did not allow him to pass, stating they would inform him if the wire was found. Despite this, a mid-day photographer was able to capture Maya re-entering the club with the man.

Extracurricular activities

DATE 4

Location: Matahaari nightclub, Worli

After befriending the reporter on Tinder, ‘Shivani’ invited the former to meet her at Atria Mall in Worli on August 9. At the appointed time, 8 pm, she took the reporter inside Matahaari, a club on the fourth floor. Shivani seemed familiar with the establishment as she led the reporter to the VIP lounge, where only select couples are allowed. She then revealed that her real name was Anshika Gaurgil and she was interested in a long-term relationship. She claimed she lived near Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West and her parents were separated.



The reporter with Shivani aka Anshika at the Atria Mall in Worli on August 9.

Anshika: I like you so much, and today my dream came true after meeting you. I like you because you seem so caring and loving.

Reporter: Thank you for the compliment.

Anshika: Now we are a couple, and tomorrow is my birthday, so we will celebrate it today.

Reporter: Sure.



After this conversation, Anshika ordered six Jagerbomb shots priced at R1,035 each and a hookah worth Rs 5,000. Five cans of Red Bull worth R540 per can were poured into the base of the hookah. She also ordered food, including French fries and paneer chilli. When a couple at another table called for a pyro gun, Anshika told the reporter that she wanted one, too. She immediately called the waiter and ordered two guns. After this, Anshika requested another drink. As the reporter told the waiter to update him about the bills, he informed him that the bill had already reached around Rs 30,000.

The reporter asked the waiter to cancel all pending orders, explaining that he didn’t have enough money to cover such a large bill. The waiter immediately called the club manager, who insisted that the reporter pay the bill. The latter asked Anshika to contribute since they had entered the club as friends, not as a couple. Anshika responded that she was just a college student and didn’t have money but promised to transfer the amount from her mother’s account once she got home. The reporter instructed the club staff not to allow Anshika to leave the club since she wasn’t contributing.



The woman escaped after the reporter was presented a Rs 26,570 bill

Reporter: We both came to this club together and are meeting for the first time. Why should I pay the bill alone?

You need to contribute.

Anshika: I don’t have money right now. Once I get home, I’ll send you the money. I’m getting late and need to go home. Please pay the bill and don’t make trouble.

Reporter: You ordered expensive drinks, the costliest hookah and guns, but you didn’t think once that the bill would reach Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, the waiter arrived with a bill of R26,570 and a card swipe machine, insisting that the dues be paid without delay. The inflated bill included charges for seven Red Bulls, five of which were used in the hookah as well as charges for washing the hookah pot. The club also added 10 per cent VAT on the hookah and six per cent overall service charges.



The woman re-emerged as Kajal on Tinder after the date

The reporter argued with the staff, explaining that this was the first time he met the woman and that she was the one who had brought him to the club. However, the club staff claimed that if he didn’t pay the bill, Anshika would file a molestation case against him and the staff. When the reporter said he would call the police, a staff member dissuaded him, saying it would damage the reputation of the club.

Anshika assured the reporter that she would send the money once she reached home. After a lengthy argument, the reporter agreed to pay R20,000. Meanwhile, Anshika escaped with the staff’s permission. She then blocked the reporter. Later, another reporter came across her profile on Tinder. It was a new account. She was going by the name Kajal.

Activist Speak

According to men’s rights activist and filmmaker Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, dating app scams are becoming alarmingly common in Mumbai. “Several men have reached out to me, reporting that they’ve been scammed. Many of these men filed complaints with the police, but no action was taken. Now, there’s a growing number of victims who are being scammed at the Godfather Club in Andheri, with new cases emerging almost daily. In many instances, these men have been scammed by the same set of women,” she said.



Shivani aka Anshika claimed she could not chip in as she was a college student

“It’s perplexing that multiple women are taking men to the same club, and the pattern of scamming is identical—they order the same expensive items to inflate the bills and then disappear as soon as the bill arrives. Even more disturbing is that some men have been physically assaulted by bouncers when they objected to the exorbitant bills. Why are the bouncers resorting to violence instead of calling the police if there’s a payment issue? Why do they allow the women to simply walk out? If two people enter the club together, why is only the man cornered if the staff is not complicit in the scam?” she asked.

“This appears to be an organised syndicate, and it’s imperative that the police investigate it thoroughly. Many victims have lodged cyber complaints, and the internet is filled with reviews exposing these scams. It’s disheartening that despite widespread awareness, the police seem indifferent, possibly because women are at the forefront of these scams,” she said.

Law and order

Supreme Court advocate Vishhal Saxxenaa said similar incidents have occurred in Delhi and Hyderabad and FIR have been filed by the police in these cities. “The legal remedy is to file an FIR under Section 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with cheating and cheating by personation. A boy should not hesitate to complain against the restaurant owner and the woman as the police will investigate the matter and will take necessary action if required,” he said. Raj Tilak Roshan DCP, Zone IX, said, “I will review the complaints that reached police stations. I will personally look into this matter and take appropriate legal action.”

The other side

The Godfather’s management claimed they had no role to play in the scam and were unaware of such activities occurring on their premises. The reporter, however, had witnessed customers and staff arguing over bills. Also, many online reviewers have accused the pub of being part of the scam.

The management also claimed no complaint had been filed against them at the police station. However, on many occasions, the cops have turned away customers, citing that the alleged offences do not come under the purview of cheating. mid-day has taken note of complaints made online.

Asked why hookahs were being provided despite being banned, they claimed they serve only herbal hookahs, which are permissible but had no answer when asked why it was being sold as a cocktail.

‘Not affiliated with any girls’

Venkatraman Moogavera, the manager of Vente Pa’Ca, said, “People visit our club as couples and in groups. We do not charge an entry fee. We do not have information about where our guests are coming from or if the girls are from dating sites. We provide genuine bills to our customers.”

Sharad Kumar, the nightclub’s owner, said, “We check IDs and allow couples into the club. People should not come with girls from dating sites if they are being dishonest. Such issues were reported at an Andheri-based club, but all allegations against us are false and baseless. We are not affiliated with any girls. We run this club genuinely. If we find a customer lacks sufficient money, we offer discounts.”

‘Allegations baseless’

Manoj Singh, the manager of Matahaari, said, “I have heard that girls from dating sites are visiting clubs in Mumbai, but we have no knowledge of such girls visiting our club. Such incidents have occurred once or twice, but we do not supply any girls. All couples visit our club of their own accord. We do not know if they are genuine couples or if they met on dating sites. We provide a menu card to couples, and they order according to the prices listed. Couples are aware of their bill amounts. Our staff also asks customers if they wish to stop ordering or continue when the bill reaches a certain level. I will check with my staff and inform my boss about this. We do not charge entry fees for couples. These allegations are false and baseless.” The management said it would visit mid-day’s office and give a statement, but even after four days, no one showed up.