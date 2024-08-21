Mumbai: Fake RTO inspector, accomplices booked for duping transport firm owner of Rs 10.5 lakhs

After extorting money from transport company owner under the pretext of Road Tax, fitness certificates, insurance and passing certificates for five school buses, the accused persons absconded in June 2023.

Charkop police have registered a case against a man posing as a Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspector and his two accomplices. The trio allegedly duped a transport company owner of approximately Rs 10.5 lakhs by promising to provide passing certificates, fitness certificates, and insurance for five school buses.

The accused--identified as Abhishek Jadhav, Hamza Menon and Anil Chauhan--reportedly approached the transport company owner with Jadhav pretending to be an RTO inspector from Nashik division. After extorting money under the pretext of Road Tax, fitness certificates, insurance and passing certificates for five school buses, the accused persons absconded in June 2023.

When the complainant realised Jadhav was untraceable, he visited Nashik RTO to inquire about the supposed inspector and was shocked to learn no such person was associated with the RTO.

Realising he was conned, the complainant approached Charkop Police Station and filed a complaint. The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and booked the trio.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite, Zone XI, and Senior Inspector Jyoti Bhople, API Sajid Mansoori from Charkop Police Station is leading the investigation, according to a police officer.