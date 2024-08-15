Mumbai: NRI mastermind behind deaf-mute murder plot revealed

Pydhonie police seek travel history of Indian living in Belgium, who allegedly orchestrated murder via video call

Accused Shivjeet Singh; Accused Jay Chawda; Rukshana Shaikh, wife of Arshad; The victim, Arshad Ali Shaikh

The Pydhonie police have contacted the Foreign Registration Office (FRO) to request details on the travel history of Jagpalpreet Singh, an NRI from Belgium, identified as the mastermind behind the murder of Arshad Ali Sadiq Ali Shaikh, a deaf and mute victim from Kalina. Police have determined that Singh’s insecurity over leading the deaf and mute community on an Instagram group was the primary motive behind the murder. They discovered that Singh had instructed the killers via video call, claiming that Shaikh had defamed their community.

On August 5, Shaikh, 33, was murdered by his friends Jay Pawan Chawda, 32, and Shivjeet Singh, 34, at a house in Pydhonie. They used a hammer and broken beer bottles to kill Shaikh and then packed his body into a suitcase. They intended to dispose of the body on an express train at Dadar platform 11 but were intercepted by the railway police before they could execute their plan.

During the investigation, police arrested Shaikh’s wife, Rukshana Shaikh, who was implicated in the murder and had been having an affair with Chawda for years.

The investigation revealed that Shaikh had frequently clashed with Chawda and Shivjeet. He had previously recorded videos of himself assaulting both men and posted them on Instagram. This angered Jagpalpreet Singh, who warned Shaikh multiple times to stop. Singh was also worried about losing his leadership role within the community due to Shaikh’s growing influence.

A police officer stated, “We found that Jagpalpreet Singh, 50, was directly involved in the murder. During a video call, Singh instructed Chawda and Shivjeet Singh to kill Shaikh, alleging that Shaikh had damaged their community’s reputation. Chawda recorded the entire incident and also video-called Singh.”

Another officer added, “We have requested the FRO to provide details on how often Jagpalpreet has travelled to India. We are also coordinating with Interpol for the arrest of the accused. Currently, three teams of translators are helping us understand the deaf-mute language. The accused keep changing their statements, which do not align. Jagpalpreet, who manages the deaf-mute community and formed an Instagram group, also helps resolve community issues.”

The investigation also revealed that Shaikh was aware of the affair between Chawda and his wife, Rukshana, leading to frequent arguments. Shaikh had previously attacked Chawda, and their disputes escalated to police involvement in Ulhasnagar.

Simultaneously, Shaikh had become a rival of Jagpalpreet Singh in their community group. Shaikh’s recordings of the accused further antagonised Singh, leading him to orchestrate Shaikh’s murder via sign language instructions. Chawda, knowing that only Singh could aid him in his predicament, conspired with Singh and Shivjeet Singh to carry out the killing.